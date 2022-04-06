BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

