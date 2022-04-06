Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 93,371 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 352,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.44. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 10,000 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.