Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 25,200 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

BX opened at $123.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average of $127.48. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

