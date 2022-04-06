Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading 4.1% Higher

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.00. 1,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,569,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

