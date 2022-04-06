Bloom Burton Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Clarus Securities decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 207.90% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

