Bloom Burton Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Clarus Securities decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.
Shares of GBNH stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $13.89.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.