Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 164,898,992 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 105,667,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90.
Blue Star Capital Company Profile (LON:BLU)
