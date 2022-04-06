Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 164,898,992 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 105,667,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile (LON:BLU)

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in homeland security sector which includes cyber security; border and perimeter security/surveillance; biometric identification and tracking; explosives and other hazardous materials detection; emergency planning/integrated response systems, communications, and screening (people, data, container) and esports, payments and technology with a focus on applications within media and gaming.

