BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON BHIB opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.12. BMO UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.07 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
