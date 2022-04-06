BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BHIB opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.12. BMO UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.07 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About BMO UK High Income Trust (Get Rating)

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

