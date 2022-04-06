Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $373.67.

BOLIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

BOLIF remained flat at $$45.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.