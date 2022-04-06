Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.28. The company has a market cap of $246.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

