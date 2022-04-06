BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. BRC has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

