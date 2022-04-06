Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 19,185 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 42,329 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $397,046.02.

On Thursday, February 24th, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $574,926.10.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

