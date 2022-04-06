Brio Gold (TSE:BRIO) Trading Down 3.5%

Brio Gold Inc. (TSE:BRIO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.78. 25,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 52,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78.
About Brio Gold (TSE:BRIO)
Featured Articles
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Brio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.