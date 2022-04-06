British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Up to $42.02

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.02, but opened at $43.19. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 58,657 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 57.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

