British Land (LON:BLND) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.56) price objective on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.52) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.67) to GBX 630 ($8.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.56) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.99).

BLND stock opened at GBX 530.20 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 519.32. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.39).

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.02), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($13,282.03). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 84 shares of company stock valued at $44,454.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

