Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.44 million to $23.00 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $18.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $110.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.97 million to $111.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.18 million, with estimates ranging from $126.29 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 72,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,799. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $434.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.51. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $53.42.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

