Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 10.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF opened at $2.60 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

