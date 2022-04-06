Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%.

GP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 231,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 5.33. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 333,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 12,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

