Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $220,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LivePerson by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in LivePerson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LivePerson by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000.

Shares of LPSN opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.33. LivePerson has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

