Brokerages Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Trip.com Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $145,994,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,563,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,856,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,767,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $23.49 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

