Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $71,801,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

