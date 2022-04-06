Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) will post sales of $26.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $16.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $124.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $185.90 million, with estimates ranging from $171.50 million to $200.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,960 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 749.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 5,603,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 1,724,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

