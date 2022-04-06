Brokerages Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 958,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,096. The company has a market capitalization of $858.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.