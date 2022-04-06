Brokerages Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,917,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,981,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 3,095,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

