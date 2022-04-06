Brokerages Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $30.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.88 million and the highest is $31.34 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $27.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $125.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $132.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $133.68 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $152.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMRE. B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 401,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.