Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.10 Million

Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will post sales of $161.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.60 million to $161.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $193.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $840.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $839.30 million to $841.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $950.40 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $951.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,749,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,211,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,340,000 after acquiring an additional 48,636 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,050,000 after acquiring an additional 173,874 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 368,894 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $22.13. 6,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,874. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

