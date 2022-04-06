Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) to report sales of $177.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.45 million to $178.63 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $138.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $772.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.88 million to $775.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $904.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.05 million to $912.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $83,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $8.74 on Friday, hitting $239.52. The stock had a trading volume of 178,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.97. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

