Brokerages Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.39 billion. Coca-Cola reported sales of $9.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $41.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.38 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.67 billion to $45.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. 15,596,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,515,388. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $270.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

