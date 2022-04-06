Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) PT at C$68.85

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$481,641.71. Insiders acquired 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 in the last ninety days.

AIF stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$50.05. 107,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,123. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$44.88 and a twelve month high of C$72.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$162.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.2999997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

