Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target at $32.43

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Azul by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 65,091 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Azul by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 754,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Azul by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after buying an additional 745,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 78,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,296. Azul has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Azul’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

