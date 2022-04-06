Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price at $93.14

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Docebo by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after purchasing an additional 631,453 shares during the period. Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $12,884,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth $7,863,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Docebo by 1,607.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 99,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Docebo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCBO opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. Docebo has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Docebo’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

