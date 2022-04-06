Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Price Target at $132.46

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE:FND traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,247. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

