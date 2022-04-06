Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Target Price at C$16.29

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 697,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.48. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.15 and a 12-month high of C$15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

