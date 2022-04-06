Brokerages Set Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT at C$19.41

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIP.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$99,570.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$910,622.92. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,537 in the last quarter.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$15.14 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.68 and a 1-year high of C$18.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

