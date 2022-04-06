Brokerages Set Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Price Target at $277.00

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $272.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.70. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $172.84 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

