Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT at €151.40

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €151.40 ($166.37).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €86.62 ($95.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -20.19. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 1 year high of €205.40 ($225.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €117.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

