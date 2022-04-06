Brokers Issue Forecasts for Celsion Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsion in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Celsion’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

Get Celsion alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celsion in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Celsion has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $35.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion (Get Rating)

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.