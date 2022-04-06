Brokers Issue Forecasts for Celsion Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsion in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Celsion’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celsion in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
