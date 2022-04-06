Brokers Offer Predictions for FMC Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a report released on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FMC. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.93.

FMC stock opened at $133.70 on Wednesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in FMC by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in FMC by 49.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.