Brokers Set Expectations for Dollarama Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.09.

TSE DOL opened at C$74.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$52.22 and a 52 week high of C$75.13. The firm has a market cap of C$21.86 billion and a PE ratio of 37.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

