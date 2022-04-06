Brokers Set Expectations for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

NYSE:PNC opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

