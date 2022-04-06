Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Down 2.6%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$34.53 and last traded at C$34.75. 67,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 74,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.66.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$48.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.44%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

