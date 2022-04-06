Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

BEP stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

