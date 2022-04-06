Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 479,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

