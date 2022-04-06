Brown Advisory Inc. Has $313,000 Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

