Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $394,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

