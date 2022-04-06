Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $115.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

