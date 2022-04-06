Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,154 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.89.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

