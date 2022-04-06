Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 450 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $254.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.