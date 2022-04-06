Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.40

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.40 and last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 4107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bruker by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bruker by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bruker by 3,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 676,300 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

