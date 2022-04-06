Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

BLDR opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

