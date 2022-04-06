Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) (TSE:BU) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.98. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 35,294 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 million, a P/E ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BUROF)
